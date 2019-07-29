National (NOV) Share Price Declined While Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $588,692; Timpani Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Omnicell Com (OMCL) as Stock Price Rose

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (OMCL) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 4,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 38,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.06. About 278,373 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National (NOV) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 22,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 380,203 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13 million, down from 402,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 2.51M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33,641 shares to 96,456 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 32,061 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mackay Shields Ltd has 55,892 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 2,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engy Opportunities Mngmt Ltd has invested 6.9% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP accumulated 14,910 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Seabridge Inv Ltd invested in 175 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Co stated it has 1.26 million shares. Montgomery Invest Management holds 0.71% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 59,544 shares. 683 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 130,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.01% or 1.32M shares. 27,038 were accumulated by Utd Capital Financial Advisers Llc. Conning holds 0.01% or 7,548 shares.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Oil-Field Service Stocks Got Crushed in May – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Oilwell Varco Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CCJ,CRZO,CPE,NOV – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco: The Free Fall Begins – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 14,187 shares to 77,204 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everbridge Inc by 7,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,967 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corpora (NASDAQ:CCMP).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Omnicell, Inc. Investors (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation of Possible Accounting Violations – Stockhouse” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: ZBH,EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $361,804 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider PETERSMEYER GARY S sold $59,155.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Lc owns 19,339 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 119,034 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 4,356 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,198 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 113,718 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 13,666 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Aqr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 36,714 shares in its portfolio. Champlain Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0.18% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 0% or 14 shares. 1,200 were reported by Qs Investors Llc. 42 were accumulated by Assetmark. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated owns 228,653 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 33.66 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.