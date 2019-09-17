National (NNN) Valuation Declined While Ubs Oconnor Trimmed Its Position; Wetherby Asset Management Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $843,020

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 3,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 21,977 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 18,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 1.79M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in National (NNN) by 37.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 billion, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 839,786 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 32,335 shares to 254,100 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 199,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,411 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.60 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $3846.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endo Int (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 20,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $494.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera by 67,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mallinck (Put) (NYSE:MNK).