National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Trimmed Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $560,000 as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Stake by $307,629

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 27,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 14.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 34,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 42,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 7.78M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 16/04/2018 – Inghams Group Target Lifted to A$3.90 from A$3.60 by Citi; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads; 28/03/2018 – DUBAI’S NOOR BANK IS SAID TO PICK CITI, DEUTSCHE BANK FOR SUKUK; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Embraces Hybrid IT Model – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Betting Ramps Up as Microsoft Holds Near Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 12,750 shares to 370,374 shares, valued at $15.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 30,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

