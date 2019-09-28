National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lowered Citigroup (C) Position by $560,000; Valuation Rose; Roundview Capital Has Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.79 Million as Stock Rose

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 49.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 61,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 63,754 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, down from 125,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With Their Values; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video)

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 34,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 42,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SEEING GOOD CREDIT PERFORMANCE AROUND THE WORLD, SAYS CFO; 27/03/2018 – THREAT OF RECESSION IN U.S. IS VERY LOW: CITI’S MANN; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Citi Flirts With Reviving Debit-Card Rewards at New Online Bank; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL REQUIRE NEW RETAIL SECTOR CLIENTS RESTRICT THE SALE OF FIREARMS FOR INDIVIDUALS UNDER 21 YEARS OF AGE; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup fined $7.3m by Hong Kong watchdog for IPO failings; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Financial Corporation holds 1.96% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 325,173 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 3,515 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw accumulated 0.23% or 74,578 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 1.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 1.24M shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bangor Financial Bank stated it has 14,147 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.06% or 16.60 million shares. 119,108 are owned by Ycg Limited Liability Company. Captrust Financial Advsr invested 0.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinebridge Invs LP holds 1.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 4.04 million shares. Rockland Tru Co holds 0.57% or 196,627 shares. Field And Main Bancorporation holds 19,651 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.84% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 25.41M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,055 shares to 36,636 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 35,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Stocks for the Next Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Learnbonds.com which released: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HSBC – Why I’m Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 12,700 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.