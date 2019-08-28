National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Position; Ensemble Capital Management Has Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Position

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 737,328 shares with $39.60 million value, down from 750,808 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $172.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 436,690 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 2,558 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 38,042 shares with $4.69M value, down from 40,600 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $220.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 300,085 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF ONE DOLLAR AND TWELVE CENTS ($1.12) PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.98 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.81% above currents $51.78 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. DZ BANK AG downgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 15 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Alphabet Inc stake by 3,235 shares to 35,009 valued at $41.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferrari N V stake by 20,735 shares and now owns 429,410 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Ks reported 19,806 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Llc invested in 0.06% or 20,947 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 7,019 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc reported 13,912 shares. Gam Holding Ag reported 94,965 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gru Inc stated it has 7,910 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 14.54M were reported by Fisher Asset Lc. Thompson Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 105,958 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 528,757 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.22% or 600,868 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv invested in 50,832 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 6,477 shares. Citigroup accumulated 2.45M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.73% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 267,272 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 22.18% above currents $116.31 stock price. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L also bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.

