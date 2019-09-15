National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Increased Holding in Bank Amer (BAC); Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Increases Position in Targa Resources In (TRGP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Targa Resources In (TRGP) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 16,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.08M, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Targa Resources In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.49M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 17/05/2018 – Targa Resources 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS REPORTS EXPANSION OF TARGA VENTURE; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – BOFA SAID TO NAME ZAPPAROLI, GADKARI TO HEAD CAPITAL MARKETS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Raises $2.25 Billion in Largest Green Bond Deal; 26/03/2018 – Loan Issuance Falls 32% Worldwide This Year, BofA Leads; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,100 shares to 38,301 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

