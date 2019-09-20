National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Holding in Visa (V) Trimmed by $536,300 as Share Value Rose; Ugi New (UGI) Holder Legal & General Group Plc Has Boosted Its Position

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 37.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 230,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 843,643 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.06M, up from 613,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.60M shares traded or 40.31% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 38,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.65M, down from 41,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 8.52M shares traded or 25.40% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

