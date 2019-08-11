National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $875,375 as Share Price Rose; Lbmc Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding in A F L A C (AFL) by $1.84 Million

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in A F L A C Inc (AFL) by 210.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 54,296 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 17,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in A F L A C Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15B market cap company. It closed at $52.88 lastly. It is down 13.62% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 sales for $39.05 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,914 are held by Wespac Advsr Ltd Llc. 363,693 are held by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Dorsey Wright has 20,185 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Northstar Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.16% or 3,720 shares. 167,731 are held by Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Boston Advsr Lc reported 1.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Waddell And Reed Financial, Kansas-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company has 2,688 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New York-based Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc New York has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Holt Capital Advsr Lc Dba Holt Capital Partners LP accumulated 2,100 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wafra reported 41,530 shares. Ghp Advsr owns 13,733 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP reported 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bb&T Limited Liability invested 0.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Lbmc Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $904.16 million and $630.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500/ Barra Growth Index (IVW) by 2,783 shares to 38,338 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.