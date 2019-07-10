National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Stake by $875,375; Share Value Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Synovus Financial Cut Its Stake

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $274.75. About 1.49 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 10,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 659,027 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.95M, down from 669,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.96. About 8.89M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS TO ONE CLINICAL ASSET FROM SERVIER CALLED UCART19; 25/05/2018 – Australian anti-trust watchdog loses appeal against Pfizer over Lipitor sales; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 5,925 shares to 18,181 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 38,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Mgmt holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 68,479 shares. 73,888 are held by Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability. Sigma Investment Counselors invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lee Danner Bass Incorporated has 163,384 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 1.58% or 20.69M shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 758 shares. Psagot House Ltd owns 197,268 shares. Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And accumulated 11,313 shares. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 44,692 shares. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.26% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sageworth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1,241 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 146,851 shares. Hilltop Hldg Incorporated has 72,831 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx accumulated 0.82% or 56,800 shares. Colony Group Ltd Llc accumulated 459,692 shares or 0.82% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85 billion for 37.74 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings reported 419,314 shares. Zacks Investment reported 35,606 shares. Hemenway Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 106,194 shares or 4.03% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 1.14% stake. Provise Group Ltd Liability Com reported 14,736 shares. Alphamark Limited Company accumulated 10 shares. Riverpark Advsrs stated it has 1.6% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trb Advsrs Lp reported 13.74% stake. Echo Street Management Ltd holds 150,095 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 2,582 shares. 72,040 were reported by Archon Prtnrs Lc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.66% or 185,100 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Fincl has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beaumont Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 7,597 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Inc has 0.86% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 12,465 shares.

