National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Trimmed By $314,634 Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS (CNBX) Shorts Up By 22.43%

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 2,558 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 38,042 shares with $4.69 million value, down from 40,600 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $218.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS

CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX) had an increase of 22.43% in short interest. CNBX’s SI was 490,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.43% from 400,300 shares previously. With 121,700 avg volume, 4 days are for CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s short sellers to cover CNBX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.0051 during the last trading session, reaching $0.265. About 36,429 shares traded. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 23.20% above currents $115.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 10,318 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Management Inc Or. Farmers Tru Co reported 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Selway Asset owns 12,340 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt holds 33,741 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 20,228 shares. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.22% or 14,605 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 2.12% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited invested in 78,109 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moon Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Alpha Windward Ltd Co accumulated 6,216 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Moreover, Dean has 1.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Veritable LP has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 17,010 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 6,054 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by REED DEBRA L, worth $502,074 on Wednesday, August 7.