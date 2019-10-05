National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Raised Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $435,000; Fort LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) by $2.49 Million

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 41.83M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86)

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 64.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp analyzed 8,740 shares as the company's stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 4,914 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, down from 13,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $262.33. About 300,469 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, up 15.32% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.33 per share. WCG’s profit will be $188.45M for 17.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.31 actual EPS reported by WellCare Health Plans, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "WellCare Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire" on April 30, 2019

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $520.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 3,363 shares to 28,084 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha" on April 17, 2019

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares to 17,958 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,165 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

