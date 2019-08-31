National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Lowered Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $875,375 as Shares Rose; As Deere & Co. (DE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Has Raised Its Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Deere & Co. (DE) by 92.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 3,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 6,586 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 3,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Deere & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.58M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: INCLUDING THE TARIFF US FARMERS (AND TRADERS) WILL TAKE A 28-30% INCOME CUT FOR THEIR EXPORTS TO CHINA; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS `GREAT STRIDES’ MADE IN LOWERING INVENTORIES; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 06/05/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases LED Headlight Kit for John Deere 9500 Combines; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – It’s Still Deere’s Season

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 25,788 shares to 15,889 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (RGRX) by 148,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,721 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Limited holds 0% or 1,493 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Il reported 15,178 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 23.45 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,360 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tealwood Asset accumulated 0.09% or 1,280 shares. Lenox Wealth stated it has 174 shares. Strategic, a New York-based fund reported 13,907 shares. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 0.23% or 76,230 shares. Elm Advsrs Limited has 2,855 shares. Global Endowment Ltd Partnership reported 0.14% stake. 5,225 were reported by Violich Mgmt Inc. Ipswich Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,382 shares. Moreover, Jnba Fincl Advisors has 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 282,773 shares or 0.6% of the stock. 16,965 were reported by Condor. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raub Brock Management LP accumulated 92,543 shares. 31,594 are owned by Btc Capital Mgmt. Girard Prtn Limited reported 0.59% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bragg Fincl Advsrs invested in 18,176 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Walleye Trading holds 0.04% or 21,138 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) Ltd stated it has 101,027 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has 155,650 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 2,121 shares. Sunbelt Inc reported 5,687 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 3.32M shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Co owns 12,481 shares. Leavell Invest Management accumulated 11,232 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

