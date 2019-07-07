National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Position by $585,900; Market Valuation Rose; As Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) Share Value Declined, Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Its Position by $420,462

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) (IBM) by 31.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,534 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $922,000, down from 9,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Intl Business Machines (Ibm) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 2.14M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re 8-K; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, down from 49,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 25/04/2018 – Screenvision Media, KAOS Connect, and Crunchyroll Announce Ticket Availability for Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE -; 01/05/2018 – Further evidence is mounting that Apple could be winding down production of the iPhone X; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline stated it has 44,889 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Raub Brock Mngmt Lp owns 1,099 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6,150 were accumulated by Cutler Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. 33,151 are owned by Mairs Pwr. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,078 shares. Fairview Capital Investment Ltd Com invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,756 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Company has 17,000 shares for 3.8% of their portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,366 shares. First Bancorporation reported 55,381 shares stake. Personal holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 397,463 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Advisors, Alabama-based fund reported 54,000 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 1.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.78M shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,500 are owned by Shelter Mutual Ins. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.31% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 183,244 shares. 503,112 are owned by Asset Mngmt One Limited. Shufro Rose & Llc holds 12,568 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd invested 0.76% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). White Pine Inv has 2.37% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Columbia Asset stated it has 22,672 shares. Bruce And invested 3.85% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 100 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc. Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability has 160,424 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. 195 were reported by Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability Company. Plancorp Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,614 shares. Southeast Asset stated it has 1,822 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP accumulated 4,170 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX) by 5,016 shares to 25,440 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 9,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, down 0.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $3.08 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.71B for 11.55 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.25 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.00% EPS growth.

