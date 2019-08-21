National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Decreased By $967,044 Its Visa (V) Stake; Highvista Strategies Trimmed Its Realpage (RP) Stake

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased Realpage Inc (RP) stake by 12.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as Realpage Inc (RP)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Highvista Strategies Llc holds 57,500 shares with $3.49 million value, down from 66,000 last quarter. Realpage Inc now has $6.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 324,641 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 13.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 6,199 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 41,401 shares with $6.47M value, down from 47,600 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $405.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $180.96. About 1.28 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 13.07 million shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Hudock Llc accumulated 630 shares. Lincoln National Corporation owns 19,228 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Summit Asset Management has 0.46% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,010 shares. Bridges Invest invested in 2.09% or 328,558 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc owns 1.7% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.84 million shares. Friess Limited Liability Co reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Noesis Cap Mangement Corp invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dupont Capital Mngmt stated it has 336,527 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Inc Md holds 1,600 shares. Interest Grp holds 0.41% or 692,379 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,836 shares. Moreover, Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). White Elm Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 5.88% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cutter Brokerage accumulated 8,809 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 4.21% above currents $180.96 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.64 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 346,396 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 27,138 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru has 378,112 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Com stated it has 350,767 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Gp Inc Inc reported 0.17% stake. Global Endowment Limited Partnership reported 10,380 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 5,257 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 6,109 shares. Sei has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Comm Financial Bank has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Susquehanna International Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 5,314 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 17,602 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 37,470 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 189 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Realpage (NASDAQ:RP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Realpage has $80 highest and $60 lowest target. $68’s average target is 7.15% above currents $63.46 stock price. Realpage had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) earned “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Tuesday, February 26. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity. Seren Capital – Ltd. had sold 150,000 shares worth $8.59 million on Tuesday, June 25.