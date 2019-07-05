National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Stake By $875,375; First Long Island Investors Has Decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position By $4.98 Million

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 30.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 69,224 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The First Long Island Investors Llc holds 154,946 shares with $11.23 million value, down from 224,170 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $36.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 903,852 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 14.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,725 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 22,075 shares with $5.20 million value, down from 25,800 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $276.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $271.14. About 955,372 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN

First Long Island Investors Llc increased Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) stake by 12,696 shares to 257,134 valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 4,211 shares and now owns 293,495 shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 selling transactions for $898,716 activity. Another trade for 683 shares valued at $48,650 was made by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23. Telesmanic Robert also sold $54,470 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, January 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 1.8% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.63 million shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 16,762 shares. Grimes & Co has invested 0.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,498 shares. Whitnell & holds 31,125 shares. Personal Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 14,221 shares. First Commonwealth Pa owns 3,178 shares. Moreover, Meritage Portfolio Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 70,860 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A holds 0.51% or 49,106 shares in its portfolio. Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 114,131 shares. Harding Loevner Lp reported 2.19 million shares stake. New York-based Riverpark Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.38% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1% stake.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.39M for 17.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 10. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, January 25. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 9 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $207 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27400 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Susquehanna. Deutsche Bank maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Hawaii accumulated 31,534 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pension accumulated 914,366 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Kempen Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 981 shares. The Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has invested 1.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trust Department Mb Fin Bancorp N A accumulated 2,488 shares. Regal Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,649 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation stated it has 8,988 shares. New York-based Cipher Lp has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 100 shares. Moore Mngmt LP has 50,000 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 2,804 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Incorporated owns 104,685 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity. Another trade for 20,269 shares valued at $4.04 million was sold by McLaughlin Edward Grunde.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.24 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.