National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Boosted Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $1.03 Million; Shares Declined; Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose While Farallon Capital Management Cut Its Position

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – JOINED TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK, WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CLINICAL DATA FROM TRINETX’S NETWORK OF HEALTHCARE ORGANIZATIONS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer: XELJANZ, an Oral Therapy, Is First and Only JAK Inhibitor Approved in U.S. for This Patient Population

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 33,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 383,132 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.21 million, down from 416,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $581.65. About 255,382 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19B and $12.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 81,536 shares to 465,699 shares, valued at $213.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zealand Pharma A S by 51,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.52% stake. Whittier Trust Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,752 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 16,839 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bessemer Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 112,846 shares. Westpac Bk holds 52,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverpark Management Ltd Co has 24,505 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Ltd reported 3,474 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 10,955 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv owns 65,198 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Strs Ohio owns 0.32% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 142,095 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.2% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 109,223 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,000 shares to 34,165 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,958 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.