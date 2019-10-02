National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Boosted Bank Amer (BAC) Stake; Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Sellers Increased By 22.78% Their Shorts

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 12.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired 15,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 132,125 shares with $3.83M value, up from 117,125 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $259.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 25.18M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – CNN Money: Bank of America is still working with gunmaker Remington; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) had an increase of 22.78% in short interest. PLYM’s SI was 48,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 22.78% from 39,500 shares previously. With 69,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)’s short sellers to cover PLYM’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $17.56. About 57,515 shares traded. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) has risen 24.20% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical PLYM News: 24/05/2018 Plymouth Industrial REIT Improves Capital Structure and Plans to Eliminate Mezzanine Debt; 29/05/2018 – Plymouth Industrial REIT Eliminates Mezzanine Debt with Proceeds from Term Loan

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a privately owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $153.73 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets across across the Eastern half of the United States and Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-and multi-tenant Class B industrial properties, including distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties.

More notable recent Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Proposed Offering of 3000000 Shares of Common Stock – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Plymouth Industrial REIT Completes Acquisitions Totaling $90.5 Million in Four Targeted Industrial Markets – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Second Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 14.97% above currents $27.92 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Wood to “Market Perform” on Friday, September 6. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $32 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, September 17 with “Overweight” rating.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,500 shares to 42,600 valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 34,165 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was reduced too.