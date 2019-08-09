National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Decreased Visa (V) Position; Logitech International SA (LOGI) Sentiment Is 1.12

Logitech International SA (LOGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 56 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 50 trimmed and sold stakes in Logitech International SA. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 50.01 million shares, down from 56.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Logitech International SA in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 38 New Position: 18.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 13.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 6,199 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 41,401 shares with $6.47M value, down from 47,600 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $412.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $179.55. About 3.34M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 63,759 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has declined 10.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 28/03/2018 – Logitech G Launches New PRO Gaming Headset; 15/05/2018 – Logitech G Unleashes New Wireless Gaming Mouse; 02/05/2018 – Logitech 4Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q OPER INCOME $39.1M; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 06/03/2018 – LOGITECH CEO TELLS REUTERS SEES LOW PROBABILITY OF LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH FY OPER INCOME $230M; 05/03/2018 Logitech Forecasts Continued Robust Growth for Fiscal Year 2019; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH 4Q NET INCOME $34.4M; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F

More notable recent Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Logitech (LOGI) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Logitech Finds Growth Outside of PCs – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Preview Of Logitech’s Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Likes Amazon, Logitech, Turtle Beach After Fortnite World Cup – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.64 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 25.33 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

Credit Agricole S A holds 2.47% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. for 1.15 million shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 1.09 million shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust Co has 1.08% invested in the company for 229,603 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.99% in the stock. Jackson Square Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.30 million shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29 billion for 31.39 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.