National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Holding as Stock Rose; Windward Capital Management Company Increases Position in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY)

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 326,255 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 3,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 25,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $279.66. About 519,358 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. $119,640 worth of stock was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Goldman Sachs, a New York-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 1.03 million shares. Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A holds 914 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 18.46 million are held by American Century Cos. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 41,398 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc accumulated 1,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Wagner Bowman owns 14,197 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). The New York-based Mufg Americas Holding has invested 0.11% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.74M shares. Tctc Co stated it has 10,260 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Leisure Capital holds 23,962 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.41 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Naples Global Advsr Limited Com stated it has 1,049 shares. Alley Communication Limited Liability Com has 34,071 shares. Old National State Bank In accumulated 0.04% or 3,249 shares. 8,025 were accumulated by Orleans Mgmt La. 1,900 are owned by Asset Mngmt. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And reported 4,131 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 1.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Company has 7,974 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Counsel Llc Ny holds 0.1% or 5,923 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation holds 89,245 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Matarin Management Lc invested in 0.47% or 27,429 shares. Main Street Rech Limited Liability stated it has 38,961 shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Rockland has invested 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Principal Fin has invested 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

