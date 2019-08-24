National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Cut Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Diamondrock Hospitality Co Has 0.83 Sentiment

Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 79 funds opened new or increased positions, while 95 sold and trimmed holdings in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The funds in our database now hold: 207.65 million shares, down from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Diamondrock Hospitality Co in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 72 Increased: 60 New Position: 19.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 340 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 5,060 shares with $9.01M value, down from 5,400 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $865.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 21/05/2018 – Ben Fox Rubin: SCOOP: Amazon today launches the Marketplace Appstore, which for the first time will offer a selection of third; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 25/04/2018 – KJRH-TV Tulsa: Source: Tulsa in talks with Amazon for fulfillment center; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 14/05/2018 – Watch this rare Jeff Bezos interview on one of Amazon’s first failures; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance

The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.56 million shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has declined 14.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 6.18% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company for 7.75 million shares. Adelante Capital Management Llc owns 3.73 million shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mesirow Financial Investment Management has 1.58% invested in the company for 944,887 shares. The Australia-based Resolution Capital Ltd has invested 1.42% in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 823,450 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company, a lodging focused real estate company, owns premium hotels and resorts in North America. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. The firm operates its hotels under the Hilton, Marriott, and Westin brand names in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta; and in destination resort locations, such as the United States Virgin Islands and Colorado. It has a 20.42 P/E ratio. As of December 16, 2011, it owned 26 hotels with approximately 12000 rooms.

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DiamondRock Hospitality taps Wells Fargo exec for CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “DiamondRock Hospitality Company Appoints Jeffrey J. Donnelly As Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.67% above currents $1749.62 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon’s First Job Posting – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.