National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Cut Citigroup (C) Holding; Highland Capital Management LP Increased By $2.26 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 56.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 17,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 47,000 shares with $6.30M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 13.59M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 18.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives sold 8,000 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 34,165 shares with $2.39M value, down from 42,165 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 10.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES CITIGROUP’S CLEMENTS TO LEAD U.S. CLO BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 23.78% above currents $69.48 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citibank August credit-card charge-off rate improves – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visaâ€™s Investment Shows Plaid Could Replace Libra in Fintech Space – Investorplace.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Primecap Management Communications Ca invested in 0.3% or 5.88 million shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 272,349 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 100 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). France-based Axa has invested 0.23% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Allied Advisory Services Inc owns 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 91,956 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 135,757 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 107,912 were reported by Abner Herrman And Brock Lc. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Granite Investment Limited Co owns 17,369 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 2.49M shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 107,464 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 7.95% above currents $137.39 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $16000 target in Friday, July 12 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $16300 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Dividend & Income Fund (XDNIX) stake by 42,200 shares to 188,768 valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2. It also reduced E Trade Financial Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 15,000 shares and now owns 75,000 shares. Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was reduced too.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.