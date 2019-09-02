National Investment Services Upped Noble Energy (NBL) Stake; Revlon New (REV) Sellers Increased By 0.47% Their Shorts

National Investment Services Inc increased Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) stake by 53.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc acquired 13,239 shares as Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)’s stock declined 15.14%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 37,974 shares with $939,000 value, up from 24,735 last quarter. Noble Energy Inc. now has $10.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 4.25 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 16/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale With Effective Transaction Date of Jan. 1; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 12/04/2018 – Noble Energy Closes Sale of U.S. Gulf of Mexico Business; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel

Revlon Inc New (NYSE:REV) had an increase of 0.47% in short interest. REV’s SI was 2.51M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.47% from 2.50 million shares previously. With 121,200 avg volume, 21 days are for Revlon Inc New (NYSE:REV)’s short sellers to cover REV’s short positions. The SI to Revlon Inc New’s float is 38.17%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 94,686 shares traded. Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) has risen 29.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical REV News: 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Its First Female CEO, Debra Perelman — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – REVLON INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.46; 23/05/2018 – REVLON INC – NAMED DEBRA G. PE PERELMAN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints Debra Perelman CEO; 15/03/2018 – Revlon 4Q Loss $76.9M; 23/05/2018 – Revlon appoints first female CEO in 86-year history; 10/05/2018 – Revlon’s Wallet Thins After Manufacturing Mishap Hits Results; 23/05/2018 – Revlon Appoints Perelman’s Daughter CEO Amid Turnaround Efforts; 23/05/2018 – Revlon: Paul Meister Will Continue as Executive Vice Chairman; 08/03/2018 – Revlon: Call Had Been Scheduled for Friday, March 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold Revlon, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 7.04 million shares or 8.40% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 14,281 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Savings Bank Of Mellon holds 39,067 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 10,228 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 5,132 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 12,749 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 3,520 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Blackrock owns 548,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 18,799 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc Inc invested in 0% or 52,100 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV). Vanguard Gru Inc owns 730,887 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deal chatter lifts Revlon – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Revlon Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Makeup malaise hits Ulta Beauty and peers – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revlon to explore strategic options – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Revlon Could Put Itself Up For Sale – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $876.68 million. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18.10 million activity. The insider PERELMAN RONALD O bought 115,000 shares worth $2.44 million.

National Investment Services Inc decreased Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 4,843 shares to 28,773 valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stake by 15,957 shares and now owns 14,692 shares. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 628,111 were reported by First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company invested in 4,479 shares or 0% of the stock. 31,279 are owned by Old National Natl Bank In. 139,361 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 179,898 were accumulated by Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Com. State Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.04% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 50,187 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 95,137 shares. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 1.60 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 9,450 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 296,334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noble Energy has $3300 highest and $26 lowest target. $30.40’s average target is 34.63% above currents $22.58 stock price. Noble Energy had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 30. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho upgraded the shares of NBL in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, August 12. The stock of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.