National Investment Services Upped Amerco (UHAL) Holding By $307,559; Pecaut & Company Upped Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position

Pecaut & Company increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 45.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pecaut & Company acquired 31,125 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Pecaut & Company holds 99,550 shares with $4.64M value, up from 68,425 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $50.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.75M shares traded or 25.61% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks; 20/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital

National Investment Services Inc increased Amerco (UHAL) stake by 20.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc acquired 829 shares as Amerco (UHAL)’s stock rose 3.77%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 4,966 shares with $1.85M value, up from 4,137 last quarter. Amerco now has $7.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $359.79. About 54,968 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR

Among 4 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng has $5900 highest and $48 lowest target. $54.33's average target is 6.80% above currents $50.87 stock price. Brookfield Asset Mng had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with "Outperform". The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned "Buy" rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) earned "Buy" rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19.

National Investment Services Inc decreased B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) stake by 17,735 shares to 14,488 valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 4,843 shares and now owns 28,773 shares. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Brinker invested in 0.04% or 2,587 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation owns 2,439 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co holds 20,118 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Co reported 20,610 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 18,851 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,142 were accumulated by Steinberg Glob Asset Management. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.01% stake. Amp Cap Investors has 1,839 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 8,608 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Cap Limited has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) owns 44 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co reported 12,766 shares stake.