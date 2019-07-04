National Investment Services Stake in Kirby (KEX) Cut by $383,100; Capital International LTD Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $2.74 Million

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 50.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 5,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 10,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 262,349 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, down from 12,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 23/03/2018 – Carrefour calls on Google for voice boost in battle with Amazon

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 829 shares to 4,966 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onespan Inc by 18,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amex, Bristol-Myers, Celgene, Cognizant, EA, Fortinet, Lyft, Target, Tilray, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation Announces Date For 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.80 million activity. DRAGG RONALD A had sold 630 shares worth $46,796. 6,000 shares were sold by Miller Monte J, worth $446,100. 4,731 Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares with value of $348,438 were sold by O’Neil Christian G.. $605,854 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by Grzebinski David W.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.78 per share. KEX’s profit will be $48.52 million for 23.85 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Monarch Ptnrs Asset owns 1.68% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 148,462 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us Incorporated reported 0.15% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Com holds 4,737 shares. 7,137 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Captrust has 152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 24,828 shares. Amer Intl Group Incorporated holds 0.03% or 107,573 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Fiduciary holds 0.01% or 4,319 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 13,969 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 18,721 shares. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 643,463 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 21,489 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Financial Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 542 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited holds 290 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Appleton Partners Inc Ma reported 8,863 shares. Napier Park Global Capital (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 1,400 shares. Money Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1,222 shares. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation accumulated 2,786 shares. 1,087 were reported by Paradigm Fincl Ltd. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Llc stated it has 8,978 shares. Veritas Llp holds 270 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Foxhaven Asset LP reported 60,868 shares or 5.46% of all its holdings. Northeast Mgmt holds 34,460 shares. L & S Advisors Incorporated reported 8,316 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 64,065 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Waratah Advsr Ltd reported 22,395 shares stake. S&Co holds 650 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lease deal sees Amazon Air fleet buildup – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Is Betting Big On Satellite Internet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top & Flop ETF Areas of Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy This FAANG Stock in the Face of Regulatory Worries – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.