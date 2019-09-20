National Investment Services Stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) Upped by $550,880; Vantage Investment Partners Lifted Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) Holding by $5.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16M, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 4.81 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Charles Schwab Declares Dividend of 10c

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plan (WCG) by 95.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.86 million, up from 19,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $270.04. About 420,047 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B; 26/03/2018 – Ill-Informed and Ill-Equipped: New Survey Reveals Many Adults Now More Concerned About Substance Abuse in Aging Parents Than in; 06/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: WellCare CEO: Company is on track for `audacious’ goal; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 60,356 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2,343 are held by Kentucky Retirement Systems. Allstate Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 129,826 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp stated it has 898 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 168,642 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited reported 1,925 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 13,110 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Rbf Capital Ltd Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Asset reported 5,421 shares. 11,624 are owned by British Columbia Inv Mngmt. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital has invested 0.04% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has invested 0.02% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $874.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group I (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12,346 shares to 66,606 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 11,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,651 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Counselors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Natixis Advisors LP holds 888,673 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Gru holds 0.63% or 50,954 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 455,998 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested in 37,679 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 350 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.75% or 78,739 shares in its portfolio. 6,035 are owned by Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated. 130,613 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has 0.31% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 114,674 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 9,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 148,514 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 21,015 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. The insider Ruffel Charles A. bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

