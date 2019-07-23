National Investment Services Lowered Sealed Air (SEE) Position By $637,928; Circor International (CIR) Shorts Up By 4.14%

Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR) had an increase of 4.14% in short interest. CIR’s SI was 1.75 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.14% from 1.69 million shares previously. With 106,300 avg volume, 17 days are for Circor International Inc (NYSE:CIR)’s short sellers to cover CIR’s short positions. The SI to Circor International Inc’s float is 10.72%. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 367,395 shares traded or 27.21% up from the average. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 35.07% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 04/05/2018 – CIRCOR Mexico Earns API Certifications for Quality Management; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 54c; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Circor; 06/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 13.05% STAKE IN CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL INC; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Circor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification

National Investment Services Inc decreased Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) stake by 36.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 13,868 shares as Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)’s stock declined 0.50%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 23,947 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 37,815 last quarter. Sealed Air Corporation now has $6.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 814,369 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $2.35-$2.45; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss $200.6M; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0B; 15/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M

Among 4 analysts covering Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sealed Air has $47 highest and $3900 lowest target. $44’s average target is 3.04% above currents $42.7 stock price. Sealed Air had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Hold”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of SEE in report on Friday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sealed Air Corporation – SEE – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.66 million for 16.68 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.47% EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc increased At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 16,570 shares to 43,104 valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lionsgate Entertainment stake by 21,198 shares and now owns 83,886 shares. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.

More notable recent CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Circor’s Board Rejects Crane’s $45/Share Acquisition Offer – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crane reports 66.77% of Circor shares supporting offer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Crane Co. (CR) Announces 66.77% of CIRCOR (CIR) Shares Supported Offer upon July 19 Tender Expiration – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIR, CPE and GLPG among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/22: (SKIS) (DRRX) (DVA) Higher; (NTEC) (CALM) (PETS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, makes, and markets engineered products and sub-systems for gas and oil, aerospace, power and process, and industrial solutions markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $792.74 million. It operates through two divisions, Energy and Advanced Flow Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter valves.