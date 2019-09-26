National Investment Services Lowered Pzena Asset Management (PZN) Holding as Stock Declined; Mckesson Com (MCK) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pzena Asset Management (PZN) by 68.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 60,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.44% . The institutional investor held 27,836 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 88,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pzena Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 27,020 shares traded. Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) has declined 10.05% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PZN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Pzena Investment Management Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZN); 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 2.2% Position in Evertec; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q EPS 20c; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 12/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Laureate Education, MDC Partners, Pzena Investment Management, Dermi; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt 1Q Rev $39.3M; 07/03/2018 PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF FEB 28 OF $38.5 BLN VS $40.5 AS OF JAN 31; 07/05/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF APRIL 30, 2018 OF $38.9 BLN VS $37.7 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Pzena Investment Mgmt Declares Quarter Dividend of 3c; 09/04/2018 – PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC – TOTAL AUM AS OF MARCH 31 OF $37.7 BLN VS $38.5 BLN AS OF FEB 28

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp Com (MCK) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 50,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 335,984 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.15M, down from 386,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.68. About 743,804 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Names Brad Lerman as an Independent Director

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold PZN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.73 million shares or 4.91% more from 11.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Cadence Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 164,204 shares. American Interest Group holds 11,229 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0% or 50,677 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Ltd has invested 0.01% in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN). Marshall Wace Llp owns 52,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 189,588 shares. Manufacturers Life Company The has 0% invested in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) for 13,808 shares. Punch And Assocs Investment Mngmt holds 1.28% or 1.80 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 47,166 shares. Raymond James stated it has 61,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 2,391 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 3,424 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Criteo S A Spons Ads (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 71,998 shares to 145,510 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Janus Henderson Group Plc Ord by 27,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd Com (NASDAQ:HELE).