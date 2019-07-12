National Investment Services Lowered Its Stake in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) by $508,515 as Market Valuation Rose; Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $5.21 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 18,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 283,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.27 million, down from 301,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $310.44. About 1.56 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (DLTR) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 4,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 33,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $111.96. About 754,191 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 16.80 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 709,220 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $273.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 778,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Anthem Inc (ANTM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem to reaffirm 2019 EPS guidance in investor meetings – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 31.10 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

