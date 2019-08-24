National Investment Services Lowered Its B & G Foods (BGS) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Universal Display (OLED)

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $172 lowest target. $191.75’s average target is -6.01% below currents $204.01 stock price. Universal Display had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Roth Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. See Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) latest ratings:

National Investment Services Inc decreased B & G Foods (BGS) stake by 55.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc analyzed 17,735 shares as B & G Foods (BGS)'s stock declined 28.40%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 14,488 shares with $354,000 value, down from 32,223 last quarter. B & G Foods now has $1.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. The company has market cap of $9.54 billion. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has the sole right to sublicense approximately 4,200 patents issued and pending worldwide. It has a 82.6 P/E ratio. The firm licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display manufacturers and others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

The stock decreased 3.60% or $7.62 during the last trading session, reaching $204.01. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc increased Lionsgate Entertainment stake by 21,198 shares to 83,886 valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 16,570 shares and now owns 43,104 shares. Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.