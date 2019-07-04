National Investment Services Lowered Its B & G Foods (BGS) Stake as Stock Value Declined; As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Stock Price Rose, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Lifted Position

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.8. About 442,845 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 15.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – B&G FOODS RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 47.5C/SHR FROM 46.5C/SHR; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods Backs 2018 Sales $1.72B-$1.755B; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS)

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.59. About 847,161 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 7.89% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BGS’s profit will be $22.87M for 14.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc by 18,932 shares to 71,408 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR) by 6,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $39,640 activity.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.