National Investment Services Lowered By $1.54 Million Its Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Holding; 0 Analysts Bullish Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

National Investment Services Inc decreased Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) stake by 51.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 11,859 shares as Crown Castle International Cor (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 11,081 shares with $1.44M value, down from 22,940 last quarter. Crown Castle International Cor now has $56.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22 million shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transocean has $6.5000 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $5.70’s average target is -0.52% below currents $5.73 stock price. Transocean had 4 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10. See Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $6.7000 New Target: $4.9000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral New Target: $6.5000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: Readers’ Request – My View On Recent Conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Transocean to retire rigs, take $580 million charge – Houston Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Implied Volatility Surging for Transocean (RIG) Stock Options – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shares of Transocean Ride Rising Oil Prices 10% Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold Transocean Ltd. shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schneider Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 6.95% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 248,665 shares. Fruth Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 25,827 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 513,247 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% stake. Australia-based Platinum Invest Limited has invested 2.74% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Sei Investments reported 331,236 shares stake. Tortoise Capital Advisors Limited Company owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 40 shares. Brigade Capital Mngmt L P invested in 0.54% or 1.69M shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 14.10M shares. 3.79M are owned by Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 996,622 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P reported 75,500 shares. Energy Opportunities Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 141,405 shares.

The stock increased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 18.08M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle has $15000 highest and $136 lowest target. $142’s average target is 4.08% above currents $136.44 stock price. Crown Castle had 10 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13800 target in Monday, May 20 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $136 target in Friday, March 22 report.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crown Castle: This Dividend Payout Will Likely Get Hiked Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Crown Castle International Corp.: Bill & Melinda Gatesâ€™s Favorite New Tech Stock Up 34% This Year – Profit Confidential” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.