National Investment Services Lifted Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Stake By $381,706; Cubesmart (CUBE) Sentiment Is 0.73

National Investment Services Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) stake by 58.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc acquired 14,681 shares as Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 39,705 shares with $1.05M value, up from 25,024 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Company now has $19.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 3.92 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Cubesmart (CUBE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 92 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 126 reduced and sold their holdings in Cubesmart. The investment professionals in our database reported: 176.70 million shares, up from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cubesmart in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 101 Increased: 64 New Position: 28.

Green Street Investors Llc holds 6.88% of its portfolio in CubeSmart for 387,857 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc owns 4.20 million shares or 3.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has 2.97% invested in the company for 5.66 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 2.89% in the stock. Presima Inc., a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 608,800 shares.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.55M for 20.80 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

CubeSmart is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 38.51 P/E ratio. It engages in ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self-storage facilities.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity. Stockfish Devin W bought 5,195 shares worth $119,640.