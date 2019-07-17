National Investment Services Lifted Position in Electronic Arts (EA) by $355,621; Capital City Trust Company Lowered Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $632,408

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.44 billion market cap company. It closed at $52.14 lastly. It is down 16.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan- FT; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 613,409 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64B for 21.02 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta-filmed ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Netflix record – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G CEO pushes for board diversity – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr accumulated 469,085 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 54,839 were accumulated by Asset Management. Mackenzie Financial invested in 358,948 shares. St Germain D J Company Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 18,967 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 375,632 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.22% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 48,156 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 28,900 shares. 548,940 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams holds 17,169 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 304.07M shares. 152,640 are owned by Westfield Mgmt L P. Dubuque National Bank Com has invested 1.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.54% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4.32 million shares. Seatown Pte Limited owns 110,000 shares. Ckw Finance reported 200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.81% or 1.60 million shares. Melvin Capital Management Lp stated it has 1.93% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Paloma Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 9,892 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.12% or 2.22 million shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 893,916 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.19% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kj Harrison & Prns accumulated 15,200 shares. Shine Advisory Ser has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 13,412 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 3.31 million shares. Reilly Advsr Limited stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Co reported 6 shares. Provise Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.1% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 11,091 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares to 5,014 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,947 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).