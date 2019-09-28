National Investment Services Lifted Its Position in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by $550,880; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kemper Master Retirement Trust Trimmed Its Position by $1.24 Million

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 38,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 19/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBook 2018 Specs Rumors: Apple Shifting to Using Oxide With Second Model?; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company's stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.15 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $86.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI) by 11,859 shares to 11,081 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 31,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,138 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Logan Capital Mngmt has 11,391 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 35,576 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 5,525 shares. 126,887 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Mairs And Inc stated it has 1.19 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Llc holds 0.75% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 78,739 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 290 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 6,295 shares. Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 93,895 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Fincl Mngmt reported 571 shares. Coastline accumulated 15,800 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 208,145 shares. Theleme Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4.30 million shares or 8.38% of the stock. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 6,456 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt owns 0.05% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 5,989 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Ruffel Charles A. had bought 2,500 shares worth $115,250.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,000 were reported by Viking Fund Management Lc. Polar Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.6% or 920,416 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 16.63 million shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Independent Investors Inc has 28.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 369,873 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Co holds 2.25% or 152,770 shares. 9,446 are held by Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp. Leisure Capital Mgmt has invested 3.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bowling Port Mngmt Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 79,989 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 92,349 shares. Pinnacle Incorporated has 125,360 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hsbc Holdings Pcl has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 4.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diversified Trust Company stated it has 0.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tanaka Cap Mgmt stated it has 17,470 shares or 10.59% of all its holdings.

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust, which manages about $164.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17,202 shares to 27,202 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.