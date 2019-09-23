National Investment Services Lifted Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holding by $550,880; As Carnival (CCL) Stock Declined, Holder Todd Asset Management Trimmed by $1.71 Million Its Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 37,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 598,403 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.86 million, down from 635,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 2.45 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival says it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 3.03 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 30/05/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Com Of Virginia holds 0.38% or 1.10 million shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 15,613 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0.06% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 3.72M shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 0.09% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel, a California-based fund reported 14,277 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 207,610 shares. Mairs & Power has 1.19 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 172,718 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited owns 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 71 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 1.20M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 239,045 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 12.81 million shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.54% or 37,681 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.07% or 13,713 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $86.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,703 shares to 20,427 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,343 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59 billion and $3.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30,470 shares to 264,443 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 4,920 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.4% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). First Advsr LP has 0.07% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Two Sigma Lc holds 10,396 shares. Burney Co holds 47,260 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests has 15,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Co holds 30,633 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ally Financial holds 32,500 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 17,020 shares. 51,080 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability holds 4,372 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Lc accumulated 0.1% or 12,080 shares. Chemical Financial Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Inv House Lc reported 141,411 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.73 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.