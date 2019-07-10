National Investment Services Lifted By $513,670 Its At&T (T) Stake; Diversified Trust Co Has Boosted By $686,721 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

National Investment Services Inc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 62.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc acquired 16,570 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 43,104 shares with $1.35 million value, up from 26,534 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $244.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 30.28 million shares traded or 8.73% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER

Diversified Trust Co increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 8.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co acquired 12,957 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 174,358 shares with $9.41 million value, up from 161,401 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $241.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers

Among 12 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.67’s average target is -1.19% below currents $56.34 stock price. Cisco Systems had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 14 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Diversified Trust Co decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 8,872 shares to 60,357 valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 7,251 shares and now owns 15,896 shares. Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Inc Inc invested in 1.54 million shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 62,828 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp stated it has 1.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Everett Harris Co Ca reported 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Profit Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 35,543 shares stake. Private Asset Management has invested 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 250 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Lc stated it has 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Staley Capital Advisers invested in 1.02M shares or 4.08% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors owns 628,007 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York has 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 39,150 shares. Boltwood has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Davenport & Llc owns 1.73 million shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Bonness Enterp invested in 79,700 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 173,007 shares. Cornerstone Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 22,730 shares. Whittier Co owns 402,011 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) holds 12,499 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. North Amer has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Steinberg Asset Mgmt holds 1.27% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 234,607 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust invested 0.52% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clark Estates New York owns 1.05 million shares. Butensky & Cohen Security Incorporated holds 1.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 69,947 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 2.6% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 9.97 million shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Or reported 23,297 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 415,979 shares. 7,536 were accumulated by Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Limited. Carret Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 181,187 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $37 lowest target. $37’s average target is 10.32% above currents $33.54 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 24. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.