National Investment Services Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY); Stepstone Group LP Lowered Its Fidus Invt (FDUS) Position as Market Value Rose

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp analyzed 48,101 shares as the company's stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 124,822 shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500.

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 14,681 shares as the company's stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 25,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 2.86 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares to 5,014 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,947 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $102,716 activity. $44,378 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares were bought by Sherard Shelby E.

