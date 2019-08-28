National Investment Services Holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Raised by $381,706 as Stock Price Declined; Bank Of New York Mellon Holding In Invesco LTD (IVZ) Was Lifted

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 14,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 25,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.15. About 463,713 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 32,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 5.63 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.70M, up from 5.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. It is down 29.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $300M; 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 14/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director Declaration; 06/03/2018 Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco Real Estate Closes $80m Senior Loan in California for Bella Posta Multi-Family Complex; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $954.4 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual calls for sacking of trust board members; 12/03/2018 – Invesco expands Global Solutions Team to meet the evolving needs of clients

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 13,059 shares. Da Davidson holds 447,624 shares. Colonial Tru invested in 0.28% or 55,930 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank owns 2.50M shares. Schroder Inv Management Group reported 241,279 shares. 12,024 were accumulated by Piedmont Advisors. Kistler holds 0.04% or 3,434 shares. Leavell Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% or 60,623 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Llc owns 207,421 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 6,719 shares stake. Fiera Corp invested in 0% or 19,200 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 7,980 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.1% or 95.87M shares. 170,480 were accumulated by Washington Trust.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares to 8,485 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,773 shares, and cut its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $213,700 was bought by Johnson Ben F. III. 10,000 shares were bought by CANION ROD, worth $212,400 on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold IVZ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 296.19 million shares or 4.69% less from 310.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 46,840 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 128,925 shares. 41,306 are held by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd invested 0.19% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Prospector Partners Ltd Liability invested in 75,400 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 65,711 shares. Nordea Invest Management reported 0% stake. Raymond James Associates has 965,602 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.15% or 888,153 shares. M accumulated 10,380 shares. 260,769 were accumulated by Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd Liability. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 39,381 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates holds 0.2% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 114,455 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.