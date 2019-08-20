National Investment Services Holding in Ehealth (EHTH) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Connors Investor Services Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth (EHTH) by 52.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 15,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 14,692 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 30,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ehealth for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 358,352 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 73.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 6,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $168.76. About 1.95 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Eam Llc has invested 0.67% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Aqr Ltd Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 40,741 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, a Louisiana-based fund reported 6,900 shares. Voloridge Invest Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 12,382 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,479 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 1.14M shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 0.16% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 12,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fort Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ameritas Invest Prns has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Driehaus Management has 0.55% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Us Bancshares De invested in 0% or 36 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41,686 shares to 95,743 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onespan Inc by 18,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE:TAP).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK) by 19,240 shares to 173,357 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 2,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,129 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T New.