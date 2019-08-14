National Investment Services Has Upped Position in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) as Stock Declined; As Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Stock Value Declined, Cambiar Investors Upped Position

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 3.17M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 25.37 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.49 million, up from 22.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 29.87 million shares traded or 206.03% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 24/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’S DIESEL CUT IS ‘UNEXPECTED, UNWELCOME’: SANTANDER; 23/03/2018 – CHAIRMAN OF SPAIN’S SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS AIMS TO MOVE TOWARDS FULL-CASH DIVIDEND IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER IS GAINING CREDIT, DEPOSITS MARKET SHARE: CEO; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 21/03/2018 – Santander Bank Raises Its Prime Rate To 4.75%; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Santander México And Casa De Bolsa Santander; Outlook On Casa De Bolsa Santander Changed To Stable; 12/04/2018 – BOTIN SAYS SANTANDER STARTING BLOCKCHAIN PAYMENTS ACROSS BANKS; 04/04/2018 – Pimco Joins Investors Seeking Santander Data on Banco Popular; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Santander Retail Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 09/03/2018 – REG-SANTANDER UK PLC FRN Variable Rate Fix

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 6,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 20,032 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 13,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 1.76 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

