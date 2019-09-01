National Investment Services Has Upped Its Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Position by $381,706; Shares Declined; As Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sankaty Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Sankaty Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aircastle Ltd (AYR) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sankaty Advisors Llc sold 50,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The hedge fund held 241,036 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 291,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sankaty Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 174,333 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 52C; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Rev $202.7M; 27/03/2018 Aircastle Posts 2017 Passive Foreign Investment Company (“PFIC”) Annual Information Statements to Website; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Aircastle Limited; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 14,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 25,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.31. About 4.56M shares traded or 3.41% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.04% or 145,921 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs holds 0.05% or 7,307 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 52,890 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 939,117 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0% or 19,200 shares. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora reported 86,304 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.1% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 181,600 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 367,235 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 66,119 shares stake. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 332,930 shares stake. Karpas Strategies Lc, New York-based fund reported 17,598 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.24% or 41,377 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares to 8,485 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,692 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

