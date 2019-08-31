National Investment Services Has Trimmed Its B & G Foods (BGS) Holding; Diversified Trust Co Increased By $707,854 Its Citigroup (C) Stake

National Investment Services Inc decreased B & G Foods (BGS) stake by 55.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as B & G Foods (BGS)’s stock declined 28.40%. The National Investment Services Inc holds 14,488 shares with $354,000 value, down from 32,223 last quarter. B & G Foods now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 2.33 million shares traded or 86.77% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.05 TO $2.25, EST. $2.07; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend By 2.2 Percent; 04/04/2018 – SHELL – BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE; 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 21/03/2018 – AXIS BANK CLARIFICATIONS ON BG TO CERTAIN TELECOM COS

Diversified Trust Co increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 25.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diversified Trust Co acquired 11,417 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Diversified Trust Co holds 56,511 shares with $3.52M value, up from 45,094 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $141.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN MIKE O’NEILL COMMENTS AT MEETING; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA

National Investment Services Inc increased Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) stake by 13,239 shares to 37,974 valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Lionsgate Entertainment stake by 21,198 shares and now owns 83,886 shares. Lkq Corp. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. B&G Foods has $26 highest and $1700 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 26.99% above currents $16.93 stock price. B&G Foods had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 30. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Friday, March 1.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 33.64% above currents $64.35 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS.

Diversified Trust Co decreased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 13,654 shares to 17,718 valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) stake by 13,956 shares and now owns 48,410 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.