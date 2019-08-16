National Investment Services Has Trimmed B & G Foods (BGS) Position by $425,640; Stock Value Declined; Juncture Wealth Strategies Stake in Southern Co (SO) Trimmed by $828,138

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 5.48 million shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS VOGTLE NUCLEAR PROJECT ‘ON TRACK’; 13/03/2018 – Georgia Power renewable growth to continue throughout 2018; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 09/04/2018 – Southern Nears Sale of One-Third Stake in Its Solar Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in B & G Foods (BGS) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% . The institutional investor held 14,488 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 32,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in B & G Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 823,972 shares traded. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 25/04/2018 – BG UMBRELLA FUND IRSH ANNUAL REPORT 31.12.2017; 13/03/2018 – BG Capital Providing Growth to Port Richmond with Commonwealth Campus; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 11/04/2018 – RAIFFEISEN EYES CZ, SK, RO, BG FOR ADDITIONAL INVESTMENTS: CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ B&G Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGS); 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.72 BLN TO $1.755 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Government policy, rising costs prompt gas bill hike: BG

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 13,239 shares to 37,974 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lionsgate Entertainment by 21,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “B&G Foods Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse cautious on B&G Foods – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “B&G Foods: Rough Times Again – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Boeing Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94 million and $129.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At FMC Corporation’s (NYSE:FMC) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund has 2.17M shares. Diversified has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sunbelt Securities reported 9,425 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.26% stake. Twin Capital Management owns 16,850 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Sky Investment Limited has invested 1.43% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 556,308 shares stake. 1,509 are owned by Webster National Bank & Trust N A. Thompson Inv Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Argent holds 41,138 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,415 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 7,412 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 5,481 shares. Moreover, Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 11,492 shares. Beck Mack Oliver reported 5,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.