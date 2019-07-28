National Investment Services Has Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $355,621; As Proto Labs (PRLB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Boosted Its Position

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts (EA) by 67.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 3,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc bought 34,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 118,261 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 83,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.95% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.26. About 388,481 shares traded or 95.37% up from the average. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 9.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 10/04/2018 – Protolabs Sets Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast; 16/03/2018 – PROTOLABS BUYS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN BROOKLYN PARK, MINN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q EPS 66c; 25/05/2018 – PROTO LABS: CEO IS EXPECTED TO OWN SHRS TO ALIGN INTERESTS; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million. The insider Miele Laura sold $114,710.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,843 shares to 28,773 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,488 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 58,097 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 2,670 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 625,709 shares. 445,000 are held by Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp. Landscape Cap Limited Com has 0.26% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 262 were reported by Enterprise Finance Services. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 79,415 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc reported 4,795 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 22,135 shares. Synovus Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 1,346 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Leisure Capital Mngmt invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

