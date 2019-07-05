National Investment Services Has Raised Amerco (UHAL) Position; Arlington Value Capital Holding in Monro Muffler Brake (MNRO) Increased by $985,732

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 11,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.36M, up from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Monro Muffler Brake Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 124,414 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 45.25% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO, BUYS FREE SERVICE TIRE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – Monro Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF FOUR WHOLESALE CENTERS; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC MNRO.O – INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11% TO $.20 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO SEES FY 2018 SAME STORE SALES DOWN 0.5% TO UP 0.5%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO)

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,966 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 4,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $378.52. About 24,436 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 5,108 shares to 5,014 shares, valued at $377,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,488 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 5,449 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,361 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,712 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,570 shares. Somerset Tru holds 0.27% or 1,396 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0% or 11,940 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Artisan Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.26% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) or 358,593 shares. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn has 53,518 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 36 shares. 626 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. 44 were accumulated by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 8,584 shares or 0% of the stock. 158,447 were accumulated by Sei Invests Company. Stephens Investment Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 216,304 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 71,768 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 22 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 0% or 70,670 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Com owns 129,671 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 23,043 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 15,186 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.06% or 26,663 shares. Usa Portformulas owns 0.27% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 4,877 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Aperio Group Lc has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 16,192 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $79,600 activity.