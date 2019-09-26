National Investment Services Has Lifted Its Holding in Charles Schwab (SCHW) as Stock Value Declined; Seizert Capital Partners Has Raised Holding in Cardinal Health Com (CAH) by $343,429 as Stock Price Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 7,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 29,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 22,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 992,395 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 34.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 13,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 53,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 39,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 3.26 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Intelligent Advisory™ Named Winner of a Celent 2018 Model Wealth Manager Award

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Management holds 0.27% or 43,867 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 78,739 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 4.74M shares. 32,589 are owned by National Asset Mgmt. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 378 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 22,620 shares. 225,977 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 2.72% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Tarbox Family Office reported 663 shares. Acg Wealth has invested 0.56% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0.06% or 9.35 million shares. Quantbot Techs LP reported 122,549 shares. Valley National Advisers reported 6,174 shares. West Coast owns 148,514 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Associates Limited invested in 13,057 shares.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22 billion and $86.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 6,873 shares to 8,689 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 31,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,138 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (NYSE:CCI).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. On Friday, May 3 Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,500 shares.

