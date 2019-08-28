National Investment Services Has Lifted Its Holding in Amerco (UHAL) as Stock Rose; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Raised Holding by $409,695 as Stock Price Declined

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 4,966 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 4,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $344.87. About 46,835 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 12,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 208,731 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 196,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 2.72M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – “COMPANY REAFFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR STRONG 2018”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Corning Swings to Quarterly Loss on Currency Hedges

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corning names Life Sciences leader – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “For Corning, Weakness in Optical Communications Overshadows the Positives – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Corning® Astraâ„¢ Glass Wins Touch Taiwan’s 2019 Gold Panel Award – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corning Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 0.18% or 37,784 shares. 159,039 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Management. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 346,454 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 0% stake. Brinker Capital Inc owns 0.04% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 33,105 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The reported 0.06% stake. 86,081 are owned by Axa. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mngmt Incorporated Or stated it has 48,241 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Rowland Counsel Adv invested in 4,192 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 24,568 shares. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Llc has 25,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 39,579 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0.19% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has 0.01% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Primecap Mngmt Ca invested in 0.38% or 15.64 million shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE) by 16,575 shares to 7,925 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,797 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AMERCO Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UHAL: AMERCO fourth quarter truck rental and storage revenue was in line with our estimates. The pretax loss was less than anticipated and net after tax was essentially break-even. – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AMERCO Announces Thirteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 10%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares to 14,488 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 15,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,692 shares, and cut its stake in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).