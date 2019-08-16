National Investment Services Has Lifted Holding in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) as Stock Declined; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Declined While Guyasuta Investment Advisors Cut by $386,950 Its Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 205,845 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53 million, down from 209,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.38. About 4.52M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS FORMED COMMITTEE TO LEAD CEO SEARCH; COMMITTEE CHAIRED BY DAVID BATCHELDER, DIRECTOR RECOMMENDED BY ACTIVIST INVESTOR D.E. SHAW; 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Is Said to Build $1 Billion Stake in Retailer Lowe’s

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp. (LKQ) by 77.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 41,686 shares as the company's stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 95,743 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 54,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 2.52 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 12,077 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 5,576 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Insur Of America has 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,309 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Co reported 52,321 shares stake. Shell Asset Co accumulated 51,236 shares. 2,450 were reported by Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability accumulated 176,155 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.44% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.34M shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 3,547 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com has 0.33% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Triangle Wealth Mngmt has 2.35% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 40,965 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill stated it has 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 11.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares to 174,720 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 3,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

