National Investment Services Has Increased Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) Holding by $616,196 as Shares Declined; Rollins Com (ROL) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Upped Position by $3.14 Million

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) by 57.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 10,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 28,568 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 18,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 564,252 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Rollins Inc Com (ROL) by 88.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 76,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 163,054 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 86,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.21. About 302,185 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,477 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,367 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $91.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B & G Foods (NYSE:BGS) by 17,735 shares to 14,488 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 9,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,485 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE).

