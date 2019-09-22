National Investment Services Has Increased Its Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $1.79 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Increased Its Holding

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 180.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 4.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 6.43 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $248.18 million, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) by 935.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 11,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 12,839 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 1,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $155.69. About 790,154 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plai; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Gross Profit Margin Up 32 Basis Points; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $86.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 3,703 shares to 20,427 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,343 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $22.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 827,919 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $357.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,268 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.